COSCO launches first vehicle carrier powered by solar energy and liquefied natural gas

The new car carrier vessel Yuan Hai Kou, operated by COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, docked in Piraeus at the end of June 2025.

With a capacity of 7,000 vehicles and powered by both LNG and solar energy, it is the first ship of its kind to combine these technologies in global automobile transport.

Departing from Nansha, Guangzhou, in late May, the vessel carried approximately 4,000 new vehicles from Chinese brands including BYD, Chery, Geely and Sany.

The 30‑day maiden voyage followed a route through the Indian Ocean, the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean Sea and ended at Piraeus, with future stops planned in Turkey, Italy and Tunisia.

At the June 24 welcoming ceremony in Piraeus, Greek Vice‑Minister Stefanos Gikas called it “a new chapter in shipping”, while Su Xudong, CEO of the Piraeus Port Authority, described the arrival as a “historic moment”.

The Yuan Hai Kou measures 199.9 m in length, has a gross tonnage of 68,252, displaces 39,069 tonnes, and has 12 decks (four adjustable).

It is powered by a dual‑fuel engine that burns LNG or conventional fuel, and features the world’s largest photovoltaic system on a cargo ship (302.8 kWp, generating approx. 410,000 kWh annually).

This setup enables CO₂ savings of about 2,100 t per China‑Europe voyage, equating to around 20 % lower energy consumption versus traditional carriers.

Additional reductions include up to 99 % less sulphur, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

Land‑power connection at port further saves approximately 21 t CO₂ daily.

The photovoltaic system consists of over 500 Longi modules, built for maritime environments. These generate power for onboard services—lighting, systems and communications—reducing fuel use by some 111 t per year, equivalent to approximately 346 t of CO₂ or planting 38,000 trees.

Safety systems comply with China Classification Society standards for transporting vehicles with new energy sources.

Features include thermal imaging, fire‑early warning, compartmentalization and a vehicle‑position monitoring system—for fast response in case of fire.

A digital “Vehicle Code Framework” tracks every vehicle, and the ship adheres to CCS’s Digital Ship Delivery Guidelines, centralizing data across its lifecycle from planning to operation.

The arrival of Yuan Hai Kou expands the Yuanhai Auto Carrier fleet to 20 ships, with plans to increase to 30 by 2026. COSCO SHIPPING’s integration of LNG, solar, shore power and digitalization underscores its strategy to support low‑carbon logistics, particularly for electric and hybrid vehicles.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation, specializes in roll‑on/roll‑off (Ro‑Ro) vessels for vehicles and oversized cargo. It operates the largest international pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fleet in China. The company has commissioned multiple LNG dual‑fuel Ro‑Ro ships since 2022, aiming to enhance its fleet with 30 vessels by 2026.