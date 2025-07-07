  1. Home
2025 July 7   12:47

ADNOC сompletes first jacket transport for Hail and Ghasha gas project

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has completed the load-out and transportation of the first steel jacket for its Hail and Ghasha gas development project, according to the company's release.

The jacket, fabricated by NMDC Energy at its yard in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, was transported 160 kilometers offshore via NMDC’s Safeen-3000 vessel for installation on the seabed.  

The Hail and Ghasha project, part of Abu Dhabi’s Ghasha concession, encompasses several offshore sour gas fields, including Hail, Ghasha, Dalma, Nasr, Satah al Razboot, Bu Haseer, Shuweihat, and Mubarraz.

The project aims to meet growing energy demand while aligning with ADNOC’s decarbonization goals, targeting net-zero emissions by 2045 and a carbon capture capacity of 10 million tonnes per year by 2030.  

NMDC Energy, tasked with the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) scope, stated, “We are delighted to contribute to ADNOC’s Hail and Ghasha project, a key milestone in advancing the UAE’s energy future. We’re proud to be contributing to the strategic Hail and Ghasha Project as we mark the successful completion of the first jacket load-out.”  

ADNOC highlighted the milestone, noting, “We’ve successfully completed the first jacket load out for the Hail and Ghasha project and transported these essential structures from the NMDC Energy Yard in Mussafah to our gas field 160 km offshore for installation. This marks a major milestone in the construction of this groundbreaking initiative to meet growing energy demand and reflects the strong partnerships driving progress on this world-first project of its kind.”  

The project involves a consortium led by National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of NMDC Group, alongside Saipem and China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC). This group secured a pre-construction service agreement in January 2023, prior to the final investment decision later that year. The development will incorporate smart technology, including artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, and aims to capture 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually while producing low-carbon hydrogen to reduce emissions.  

