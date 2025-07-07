Subsea 7 secures contract for flexible pipeline installation offshore Egypt

Subsea 7 S.A. has been awarded a sizeable contract for offshore operations in Egypt, according to the company's release.

The company will handle engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea components for a tie-back to existing infrastructure.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea 7 offices in France, Portugal, and Egypt.

Offshore work is scheduled to commence in 2026.

David Bertin, Senior Vice President GPC East at Subsea 7, stated: “Our early engagement has been instrumental in shaping a shared vision and delivering innovative, efficient solutions. This award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration, our proven track record, and our commitment to safe, high-quality execution. We are pleased to be able to support our client in enabling and executing such a strategically important project in Egypt.”

Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being valued between $50 million and $150 million.

Subsea 7 is a global provider of offshore engineering, construction, and services to the energy industry. The company specializes in delivering subsea umbilicals, pipelines, and related offshore infrastructure solutions. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Subsea 7 operates worldwide and focuses on supporting offshore oil and gas, as well as renewable energy sectors, with sustainable and efficient solutions.