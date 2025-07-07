Clarion Shipping launches first Nigerian‑owned container shipping line

Clarion Shipping West Africa Limited has launched Nigeria’s first Nigerian‑owned container shipping line with the arrival of MV Ocean Dragon at Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, according to the company's release.

The vessel, IMO 9508770, arrived on July 1, 2025, following acquisition from a Chinese owner built in 2014. It has a capacity of 349 TEUs.

At the unveiling at Five Star Terminal in Lagos, Vice Chairman Bernadine Eloka stated the vessel will reduce reliance on indirect transit routes and road transport delays, by servicing ports in Nigeria and across Africa, including Cotonou, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Egypt and South Africa.

Managing Director Ada Eloka noted that 70 percent of crew are Nigerians, flown to China to ensure local staffing. “I want it to be a Nigerian vessel run by Nigerians because Nigerians can do this,” she said.

Clarion Shipping West Africa Limited is a Nigerian maritime logistics firm specializing in integrated maritime services such as port‑to‑port shipping, cargo consolidation, inland haulage, customs clearance, and warehousing.

Suncity Terminal Logistics Limited is a sister company to Clarion Shipping West Africa Limited. It provides terminal logistics and support services.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is Nigeria’s federal agency responsible for port administration and development.