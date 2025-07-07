  1. Home
2025 July 7

shipbuilding

Sanmar delivers advanced Boğaçay-class tug Portosalvo to Rimorchiatori Napoletani

Sanmar has delivered one of its best‑selling technologically‑advanced Boğaçay Class tugboats to Italian operator Rimorchiatori Napoletani, according to the company's release.

Originally named BOĞAÇAY LXXVIII during construction, the twin Z‑drive diesel tug has been renamed PORTOSALVO.

This delivery is the first of a four‑vessel series, with two confirmed and two on option, scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026, and marks the eighth tugboat Sanmar has supplied to Rimorchiatori Napoletani under a long‑standing partnership.  

PORTOSALVO is built on the exclusive Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MK‑II design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, offering optimal efficiency in ship‑handling for seagoing vessels.

The tug measures 24.4 m in length, with a moulded beam of 12 m, least moulded depth of 4.5 m and a navigational draft of approximately 5.45 m.

It achieves a stern bollard pull of 70 tons and a free‑running speed of 12.5 knots.  

The Boğaçay tugs incorporate the latest technologies, making PORTOSALVO among the most environmentally friendly yet, with high machinery automation and Tier III‑compliant main engines.

Crew comfort has been enhanced, with measures to reduce onboard noise and improved onboard facilities for up to six personnel.  

Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “Our latest Boğaçay Series tugs are unrivalled when it comes to performance, versatility, and efficiency. It is these factors, coupled with their green credentials, that has made them our best‑sellers. It is the fact that the series continues to develop and evolve, and that each tug can be modified to meet individual client needs, that ensures Boğaçay tugs stay in pole position.” 

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, Sanmar Shipyards specializes in designing and building tugboats, fire-fighting vessels and offshore support vessels. Its Boğaçay Class tugs, based on the RAmparts 2400SX MK‑II design by Robert Allan Ltd, are recognized for their advanced automation, high bollard pull, Z‑drive propulsion and environmental efficiency, meeting IMO Tier III standards.

Established in 1917, Rimorchiatori Napoletani is an Italian towage service operator active in the ports of Naples, Taranto, Bari and Gaeta. The company provides harbour towing, ship‑handling and emergency response services. It has maintained a long-term collaboration with Sanmar, acquiring eight Boğaçay‑class tugs as part of its fleet modernization. 

Robert Allan Ltd is a Canadian naval architecture firm, best known for designing tugboats and workboats optimized for manoeuvrability, efficiency and safety. Their RAmparts 2400SX MK‑II hull form is widely adopted by leading tugbuilders like Sanmar for advanced Z‑drive tug designs.

