McDermott wins offshore installation contract from BRAVA Energia for Brazilian fields

Houston‑based McDermott has been awarded an offshore transportation and installation contract by Brazil’s BRAVA Energia for its Papa‑Terra field in the Campos Basin and the Atlanta field in Block BS‑4 of the Santos Basin, according to the company's release.

The contract covers transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals and related subsea equipment for two new wells at Papa‑Terra and two at Atlanta Phase 2.

Pre‑commissioning and onshore‑base support services are also included.

Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President of Subsea and Floating Facilities at McDermott, said the award “highlights the vital role of subsea infrastructure in enabling long‑term production and asset value for deepwater developments” and added that the company will use its integrated delivery model, marine capabilities and brownfield expertise across the South American offshore market.

McDermott previously delivered the Papa‑Terra tension‑leg wellhead platform—Brazil’s first dry‑tree floating production system and South America’s first tension‑leg platform.

McDermott defines a “sizeable” contract as valued between USD 1 million and USD 50 million.

McDermott is a Global Engineering and construction firm providing end‑to‑end services to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, it employs around 30,000 staff and maintains a diversified fleet of marine vessels and fabrication yards. Its integrated offerings cover onshore, offshore, subsea, floating facilities, and energy transition solutions.

BRAVA Energia is a diversified independent oil and gas company in Brazil formed through a merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta. It operates offshore assets including Papa‑Terra (Campos Basin) and Atlanta (Santos Basin), with FPSO units. The company is focused on ramping up production, extending infrastructure lifetime, and delivering oil through trading partnerships such as with Trafigura.