  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hong Kong-flagged tanker Fulda damaged in explosion off Kandla

2025 July 7   16:16

accident

Hong Kong-flagged tanker Fulda damaged in explosion off Kandla

A major maritime incident occurred off the Indian port of Kandla on Monday when the Hong Kong-flagged product tanker Fulda caught fire and experienced an onboard explosion during routine operations.

All 21 crew members were safely evacuated following the emergency.  

The Fulda, a 26-year-old tanker en route to Port Sohar, Oman, departed Kandla at 11:00 IST. At approximately 13:05 IST, a nearby vessel, Team Focus, reported an explosion aboard the Fulda during gas-freeing operations — a standard safety procedure used to ventilate flammable vapors from cargo tanks.  

India’s Directorate General of Shipping confirmed that the explosion caused the vessel to initially list 22 degrees to starboard before shifting to port as the crew attempted onboard mitigation efforts.

By 19:00 IST, the ship’s master requested full evacuation.  

The crew, comprising 11 Chinese, two Bangladeshi, one Indonesian, and seven Myanmarese nationals, was successfully evacuated by the tug Orchid Star, dispatched from Kandla. No casualties have been reported.  

The Fulda, owned by Hong Kong-based Fulda Industrial, was carrying 384.17 tonnes of fuel at the time of the incident.

While no oil spill has been reported, the vessel sustained significant structural damage. It remains afloat with no signs of water ingress.  

The Indian Coast Guard deployed two tugs, interceptor boats ICGS C-429 and Samudra Pavak, and pollution control resources to the site. The situation is being continuously monitored.  

Preliminary findings indicate that improper handling of flammable vapors during gas-freeing operations may have triggered the explosion. A full investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.  

Authorities continue to monitor the vessel’s condition and ensure there is no environmental impact.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:58

Cochin Shipyard, HD KSOE sign MoU for long-term shipbuilding cooperation

17:12

Samsung Heavy secures $635 million for Coral North FLNG project in Mozambique

16:42

South Korea takes second place in global shipbuilding orders for June with 1.05 million CGT

15:56

McDermott wins offshore installation contract from BRAVA Energia for Brazilian fields

15:35

Sanmar delivers advanced Boğaçay-class tug Portosalvo to Rimorchiatori Napoletani

14:59

Clarion Shipping launches first Nigerian‑owned container shipping line

14:33

Iraqi Ports Company to appoint global operator for Grand Faw Port superstructure phase

13:52

Oregon invests $100 mln in Pacific Coast Intermodal Port project

13:20

Subsea 7 secures contract for flexible pipeline installation offshore Egypt

12:47

ADNOC сompletes first jacket transport for Hail and Ghasha gas project

12:23

COSCO launches first vehicle carrier powered by solar energy and liquefied natural gas

11:42

Seaturns secures €2.45 million via Keenest to advance full‑scale wave energy demonstrator

11:07

The Netherlands' Rijkswaterstaat and GelreGroen consortium sign contract for ViA15 project

10:41

Norse Ship Management takes over MV VIKING ORCA and MV KRAKEN

10:24

Low water levels on Danube disrupt shipping

09:58

Israeli military conducts airstrikes on three ports in Yemen

09:39

Australia's Port of Melbourne container volume rose 3% in May

2025 July 6

16:02

Hanwha Shipping plans to reflag LNG carriers built at Korean shipyads under the US flag

14:43

Reefer container market expected to generate $19.7 billion by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

14:13

Liberia’s Freeport of Monrovia launches 24-hour marine operations through partnership between APM Terminals, NPA, and LiMA

12:06

Greek shipowners “anchor” in Scandinavian countries to attract capital

10:04

EU grants €22 million in co-funding for the development of the ports of Helsinki and Lubeck-Travemunde

2025 July 5

14:55

Experts gather to discuss feasibility of modular micro reactors in maritime settings

12:19

ONGC and MOL to cooperate on building, owning, operating two VLECs

10:34

38th Bureau Veritas Hellenic Marine Technical Committee meeting highlights pathways to decarbonization and innovation

09:47

Fincantieri delivers the PPA “KRI BRAWIJAYA-320” to the Indonesian Navy

2025 July 4

18:04

CIMC Raffles shipyard launches WTIV Norse Energy for DEME

17:57

NAVTOR opens new office in Dubai to support regional growth

17:42

ONGC inks deal with MOL to build two VLECs

17:33

YIT Infra secures contract to expand the West Harbour

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news