2025 July 7   16:42

shipbuilding

South Korea takes second place in global shipbuilding orders for June with 1.05 million CGT

South Korea ranked second in new global shipbuilding orders in June, according to industry data from Clarkson Research Services.

South Korean shipyards secured orders totaling 1.05 million compensated gross tons (CGT) for eight ships, representing 41 percent of the global total of 2.56 million CGT.

China led the market, capturing 53 percent of the global orders.

In terms of order backlog, China held the top position with 96.82 million CGT, accounting for 59 percent of the global total of 163.37 million CGT, while South Korea followed with 35.42 million CGT, or 22 percent.

Clarkson’s Newbuilding Price Index, which tracks price changes in newly built ships, reached 187.11 in June, an increase of 0.42 points compared to the previous year. 

Clarkson Research Services is a London-based firm specializing in maritime and shipbuilding industry analytics. It provides data, market intelligence, and research services to stakeholders in the global shipping and offshore sectors. The company is known for its comprehensive reports on shipbuilding orders, market trends, and price indices, such as the Newbuilding Price Index, which serves as a key indicator for the industry.

