2025 July 7   17:12

shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy secures $635 million for Coral North FLNG project in Mozambique

Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a contract worth approximately $635 million for preparatory work related to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility in connection with the Coral North gas field off Mozambique.

The Coral North gas field is part of a deep-sea gas development project in Block 4 offshore Mozambique, which the Mozambican government is advancing.

The facility is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2028.

A Samsung Heavy Industries spokesperson said, “Interest in energy security has been rising..., and investments in offshore production facilities are expected to steadily increase due to changes in U.S. energy policy.”

The company aims to secure one to two FLNG orders annually.  

As of July 2025, Samsung Heavy has secured orders for 18 vessels: one LNG carrier, nine shuttle tankers, two ethane carriers, four oil tankers, and two container ships.

Including the offshore FLNG deal, the company has secured a total of $3.3 billion in orders so far this year, which amounts to 34 percent of its annual target of $9.8 billion. 

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders and part of South Korea’s Samsung Group. It specializes in constructing high-value vessels such as LNG carriers, tankers, container ships, and offshore structures like floating production units (FPUs) and FLNG facilities. 

Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. It operates the Coral North gas field off the coast of Mozambique via its subsidiary Eni Rovuma Basin. Eni leads the Coral South and Coral North LNG projects, which are central to Mozambique’s offshore gas development strategy.

