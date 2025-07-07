Cochin Shipyard, HD KSOE sign MoU for long-term shipbuilding cooperation

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s state-owned leading shipbuilder and repair facility, and South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding on July 4, 2025, according to the company's release.

The MoU outlines a framework for sustained cooperation across multiple domains of shipbuilding and marine engineering .

Key MoU provisions include:

-Joint pursuit of new-building projects in India and international markets

-Exchange of technical know-how to meet global shipbuilding benchmarks

-Measures to boost productivity and optimize capacity utilization

-Collaborative initiatives for workforce training and upskilling

-Joint exploration of additional shipbuilding-related ventures

An HD Hyundai press release stated the agreement “marks HD Hyundai’s full-scale entry into the Indian market,” aimed at providing design, equipment support, technical collaboration and advancing workforce capabilities.

The MoU aligns with India’s ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ and ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, supported by a newly announced ₹250 billion Maritime Development Fund targeting shipbuilding, port modernization, and infrastructure upgrades.

Cochin Shipyard Limited is India’s largest shipbuilding and maintenance yard, capable of building vessels up to 110,000 DWT and repairing ships up to 125,000 DWT.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, overseeing key shipyards: Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.