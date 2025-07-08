Japan’s new Integrated Simulation Platform Project selected under JST’s K Program

A consortium led by MTI Co., Ltd. (a NYK Group company), along with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., Japan Agency for Marine‑Earth Science and Technology, Japan Marine United Corporation, Mitsui E&S Co., Ltd., National Maritime Research Institute, TSUNEISHI AKISHIMA LABORATORY Co., Ltd. (formerly Akishima Laboratory Inc.), The University of Osaka and Kyoto University, has had its proposal “Development of Integrated Simulation Platform for Sustainable and Competitive Maritime Industry” selected by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) under the K Program.

The project aims to implement the R&D concept titled “High‑Performance Next‑Generation Vessel Development Technology Using Digital Technology and High‑Resolution and High‑Precision Environmental Change Prediction Technologies to Support the Stable Operation of Vessels”, as outlined in Japan’s Key and Advanced Technology R&D through Cross Community Collaboration Program (K Program).

Under a five‑year plan with a maximum budget of JPY 12 billion, the project will develop an Integrated Simulation Platform to enable concurrent modelling of ship lifecycle and supply chain during early design stages, optimizing design and construction plans.

It will also integrate seasonal weather and sea‑condition forecasting capability, covering one to three months ahead including extreme events such as typhoons.

Project leader is Hideyuki Ando, Director of MTI Co., Ltd.

Part of the NYK Group, MTI focuses on R&D in maritime technology, particularly digital engineering and simulation platforms aimed at optimizing vessel design and operations.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a core shipbuilding subsidiary within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries group, specializing in design and construction of large vessels.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding is a global shipbuilder based in Japan, while Tsuneishi Akishima Laboratory (formerly Akishima Laboratory Inc.) provides research and engineering support, including simulation and integrated control systems development.

Japan Agency for Marine‑Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) is Japan’s national research agency for oceanography and marine-earth science, providing environmental data, forecasting and climate science essential for seasonal predictions and maritime operation modelling.

Japan Marine United Corporation is one of Japan’s largest shipbuilders, formed by merger of Universal Shipbuilding and IHI Marine United, involved in vessel design, construction, and R&D in maritime systems.

Mitsui E&S Co., Ltd. specializes in marine and industrial machinery, propulsion systems, and auxiliary equipment, supporting integration of energy-saving technologies and alternative fuel systems in next‑generation vessels.