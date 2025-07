Dock workers’ union officials have called a one‑day strike at the Port of Mumbai, starting at 07:30 on 9 July, lasting until 07:30 on 10 July, according to a press release via GAC Hot Port News.

So far, no strike has been called at other Indian ports.

This notice follows no prior announcement of a broader port stoppage, indicating the action remains limited to Mumbai.

