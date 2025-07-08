Global сontainer schedule reliability hits 18-month high in May 2025

Sea‑Intelligence has issued issue 166 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability data through May 2025. This monthly report covers 34 trade lanes and over 60 carriers.

In May 2025, global schedule reliability improved sharply by 7.4 percentage points month‑on‑month, rising to 65.8%—the highest level since November 2023 and the continuation of steady gains since February 2025.

Year‑on‑year, reliability rose by 10.0 percentage points.

Among the top‑13 carriers, Maersk recorded the highest reliability at 75.9%, followed by Hapag‑Lloyd at 72.5%. The next six carriers scored between 60% and 70%, while the remainder fell in the 55%–60% range.

ONE (Ocean Network Express) had the lowest reliability at 55.1% for May 2025.

Alliance performance is measured in two ways: “All arrivals” (including origin and trade region port calls) and “Trade arrivals” (destination‑only calls). In April/May 2025 Gemini Cooperation achieved 90.9% reliability on All arrivals, and 88.4% on Trade arrivals. MSC posted 70.5% (All) and 77.9% (Trade). Premier Alliance scored 55.2% (All) and 52.7% (Trade).

For the traditional alliances (Ocean Alliance), "All arrivals" equals "Trade arrivals", and its score stood at 57.4%.

Sea‑Intelligence notes that the new alliances are set to be fully rolled out in July 2025, and only then will a full performance evaluation be possible.

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark and Singapore, Sea‑Intelligence is a specialist provider of research, data services, and advisory covering the global container shipping supply chain. Its Global Liner Performance (GLP) report tracks reliability and vessel delays across more than 12,000 vessel arrivals per month, across 60+ carriers, 34 trade lanes, and 300+ liner services.