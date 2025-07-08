Unifeeder launches India Med Service to extend network into Northern Egypt and Türkiye

Unifeeder A/S confirmed the launch of its new India Med Service (IMD), a feeder‑and‑shortsea shipping route expanding connectivity between the Indian subcontinent and Mediterranean ports in Northern Egypt and Türkiye.

Service rotation (as of 30 June 2025): Istanbul (Kumport) → Istanbul (Marport) → Izmit (Evyap) → Izmir (Aliaga) → Mersin → Port Said East → Aqaba → Jeddah → Nhava Sheva → Mundra → Jeddah → Aqaba → Port Said East → Alexandria → Istanbul (Kumport).

Operations begin: eastbound in Week 27, with first sailing on 5 July 2025.

Frequency: sailings every 10 days, dry and reefer cargo accepted weekly.

Rotation duration: a 42‑day loop.

The launch is described as enhancing Unifeeder’s ISC (India Subcontinent connectivity) services by improving efficiency and access across vital trade routes connecting India, Egypt and Türkiye.

Founded in March 1977 in Aarhus, Denmark, Unifeeder is a leading feeder and shortsea container logistics provider in Northern Europe, operating a fleet that makes nearly 16,000 port calls annually and handles over five million TEU per year. The company offers both feeder services linking deepsea mainline ports to niche terminals, and multimodal/NVOCC logistics solutions across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Since 2018, Unifeeder has been owned by DP World Marine Services, part of DP World.