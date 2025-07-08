Wattlab and HGK Shipping launch world’s first hybrid solar-powered inland cargo vessel

Dutch maritime solar specialist Wattlab has supplied a solar energy system to HGK Shipping’s new inland cargo vessel Blue Marlin, enabling it to operate as the first hybrid solar‑powered inland vessel in the world, according to the company's release.

The Blue Marlin carries 192 solar panels, which under optimal conditions can deliver up to 35 kilowatts and generate approximately 37,500 kWh annually, reducing CO₂ emissions by roughly 36 tonnes per year.

Unlike HGK’s previous vessel, MS Helios—a 135‑metre vessel launched in Q2 2024 with 312 panels used for low‑voltage hotel systems—Blue Marlin’s system is fully integrated with its high‑voltage electric propulsion network, enabling direct solar support to propulsion machinery.

The solar system works alongside four diesel generators, using automated energy management and battery storage for “peak shaving” to avoid activating additional generators during peak load periods.

When lightly loaded and travelling downstream, the vessel may operate on solar power alone during limited stretches—an “unprecedented achievement” in inland shipping, says Wattlab co‑founder and COO David Kester.

HGK Shipping’s Managing Director Florian Bleikamp notes Blue Marlin as “a strong symbol of what industry and logistics can achieve when they work in tandem,” highlighting its emission‑reducing propulsion and integrated remote‑controlled navigation by SEAFAR, cleared for operations between Salzgitter and Friedrichsfeld by Germany’s waterway authority.

The vessel’s hull was built in Romania at the Orşova shipyard, with finishing and solar installation at De Gerlien van Tiem in the Netherlands, working alongside Blommaert Aluminium and Van Tiem Electro.

Installation took approximately one week with a few days of commissioning.

Founded in 2017 in the Netherlands, Wattlab is a maritime solar energy specialist providing fully integrated solar products (Solar FlatRack, SolarHatch, etc.) for inland and seagoing vessels. With installations on more than 30 ships, the company focuses on reducing fuel consumption, lowering CO₂ emissions, and improving operational efficiency in shipping.

Germany‑based HGK Shipping is a European inland waterway shipping company operating a fleet of about 350 vessels, transporting approximately 43 million tonnes of freight annually, including dry bulk, gas, and chemicals. It is part of the HGK Group headquartered in Duisburg and includes HGK Dry Shipping. HGK has been active in sustainable innovation, including solar systems and remote‑controlled navigation for inland vessels.