Anemoi unveils rotor sail production facility in China

2025 July 8   13:30

shipbuilding

London‐based Anemoi Marine Technologies has officially opened a new Rotor Sail production facility in Jingjiang City, Jiangsu Province, China, integrated within Daming Heavy Industry’s manufacturing base along the Yangtze River, according to the company's release.

The plant is purpose‑built to handle fabrication, precision assembly, full‑scale testing, and quality assurance of Anemoi’s wind propulsion systems under one roof, supporting both fixed, folding and rail deployment versions.

It has a current capacity to produce 250 Rotor Sails per year, with room to expand.  

The move represents a deepening of Anemoi’s presence in China, following its entry via pilot installations in 2018 and establishment of ANEMOI Marine Technologies (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. in 2021.

The facility was jointly developed with CRRC Qishuyan Institute, a subsidiary of CRRC, leveraging its expertise in materials science and intelligent manufacturing, and with Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Material Group (Zhongfu) supplying rotor skins using Anemoi’s patented filament-winding process.

Daming Heavy Industries contributes the steel fabrication, port logistics and integrated production services.  

Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi, said the facility enables faster turnaround, uncompromised quality and full oversight—from steel to testing—under one roof.

Anemoi’s Chief Commercial Officer Nick Contopoulos noted that this hub strengthens their ability to meet global wind propulsion demand and supports shipping decarbonisation goals. 

A UK-based provider of Rotor Sail wind propulsion systems, Anemoi has over 15 years of R&D and multiple commercial installations worldwide. Its technology enables fuel and emissions savings (typically around 5–10 %), supporting compliance with EEDI, EEXI, CII, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime standards. 

