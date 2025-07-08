EDGE Navigation and DNV to develop 20,000 m³ liquid hydrogen carrier for Europe

EDGE Navigation AS (EDGE) and DNV have entered into a joint development agreement to establish a classification framework for an ocean‑going liquid hydrogen (LH₂) carrier with a capacity of 20,000 cubic metres, according to EDGE's release.

The vessel is intended to serve near‑sea LH₂ routes in Europe, aiming to transport hydrogen with zero‑emission hydrogen propulsion, enabling emission‑free delivery to industrial and mobility end‑users.

Under the agreement, EDGE will contribute functional and technical design inputs, leading concept and basic design in collaboration with the shipbuilder chosen.

DNV will evaluate the design deliverables and provide classification in accordance with its rules and standards.

The project aims to unlock LH₂ ocean transportation potential and support the commercial deployment of hydrogen zero‑emission propulsion systems, replacing grey hydrogen in hard‑to‑abate industries across Europe.

EDGE asserts that it supports renewable energy delivery by using green hydrogen from non‑biological sources.

DNV will ensure safety, compliance, and technical integrity are embedded from the outset.

Tuva Flagstad‑Andersen, Vice President & Regional Manager North Europe at DNV, stated: “We are pleased to be collaborating with EDGE Navigation on the development … to help ensure that safety, compliance, and technical integrity are embedded from the outset.”

Jakob Tolstrup‑Møller, CEO of EDGE Navigation AS, commented: “Delivering cost‑efficient ocean logistics for hydrogen molecules remains critical … This collaboration brings together the core competencies needed to lead the industry into a new era of energy ocean logistics.”

EDGE Navigation AS is a developer of commercial cargo ships using alternative fuels such as pure liquid hydrogen. EDGE is designing a series of LH₂‑powered vessels, including a tanker capable of importing hydrogen into Northwest Europe and handling ship‑to‑ship bunkering. The company targets deploying these ships starting in 2028.

DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and maritime advisors. It provides rules and standards for vessel design and operation, including Approval in Principle (AiP) for innovative hydrogen containment technologies.