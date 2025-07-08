Singapore’s first fully electric tug launched

Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), via its Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), has officially launched Singapore’s first fully electric tug (PXO‑ACE‑1), a landmark in the country’s maritime decarbonisation efforts, according to PaxOcean's release.

The zero‑emission E‑Tug, designed and assembled in Singapore, is slated for operations in local waters in the first quarter of 2026.

With a 50‑ton bollard pull and powered by a 3 MWh lithium‑titanium‑oxide (LTO) battery system, the vessel is engineered for demanding towage operations while eliminating emissions at the point of use.

It is future‑fuel ready, designed to support green methanol and ammonia when these become viable.

Featuring a high‑fidelity digital twin for real‑time data analytics, the tug aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce dead mileage.

The launch supports the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)’s mandate that all new harbour craft be fully electric, capable of using B100 biofuels, or compatible with net‑zero fuels by 2030.

Mr Tan Thai Yong, Managing Director and CEO of PaxOcean Group and Chairperson of CSA Council, said: “This launch is a testament to CSA’s robust industry collaboration and partnership with MPA. Together, we are laying the groundwork for maritime innovation, low‑carbon solutions, and a refresh of how port activities can become sustainable. The CSA’s E‑Tug demonstrates how decarbonisation can deliver both environmental impact and real operational value to the maritime industry.”

Kuok Maritime Group (KMG) is a maritime division under Kuok Group Singapore, comprising PaxOcean Group, Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL), PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), Pacific Workboats Pte Ltd (PWPL), McPEC Marine & Offshore Engineering, and KSL Maritime Ventures. It provides a range of maritime solutions globally, including offshore support services, shipping, newbuilding and terminal towage.

Founded in Singapore in 2007, PaxOcean operates five shipyards across Singapore, China and Indonesia. The company specialises in integrated maritime engineering services, including newbuilding, module fabrication, recycling, repairs and conversion for both conventional and renewable energy assets.

Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), established in March 2022 and led by KMG, is a collaborative industry platform that in April 2024 commenced construction of Singapore’s first PXO electric tug and supply vessel. By early 2025, the alliance had grown to 27 members spanning finance, energy, logistics and maritime services.