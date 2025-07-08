US unveils $29 billion shipbuilding investment under One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The United States government has announced investment packages under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act aimed at modernizing its shipbuilding industrial base, reducing reliance on foreign‑flagged vessels and revitalizing US manufacturing.

Section 20002 allocates approximately $29 billion for shipbuilding and the maritime industrial base, including $750 million for supplier development, $600 million for leasing or purchasing ships through the National Defense Sealift Fund, $500 million for advanced manufacturing techniques, $500 million to expand drydock capacity and $500 million to complete rescue and salvage ships.

The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025, after approval in both chambers of the 119th Congress.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the legislation will add roughly $2.8 trillion to $3 trillion to the national debt over ten years.