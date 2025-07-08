Towngas and Royal Vopak sign strategic framework to expand green methanol supply chain

  1. Home
2025 July 8   16:12

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) and Vopak China Management Co., Ltd. (Royal Vopak) have entered a strategic framework cooperation agreement to develop and scale a green methanol supply chain across mainland China, Hong Kong and Asia‑Pacific markets, according to Towngas's release.

The agreement covers production, storage, bunkering and trading of green methanol.

Towngas will leverage its technology to convert agricultural and forestry waste and scrap tyres into green methanol, with international certifications (ISCC EU, ISCC PLUS, ISO 14067) and recent delivery of a 6,000‑tonne bunkering—the largest in Asia—to HMM vessels, supported by Vopak’s Tianjin tank farm.  

Royal Vopak will contribute its infrastructure: coastal port network and terminal and storage services across China.

The cooperation will focus regionally across the Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou), East China (Shanghai, Ningbo) and Bohai Bay (Tianjin), with plans to serve export markets including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea.  

Towngas plans to scale its Inner Mongolia plant’s annual capacity from 100,000 tonnes to 150,000 by end‑2025, and further to 300,000 tonnes by 2028, ultimately targeting one million tonnes per annum via multiple mainland facilities.  

Sham Man‑fai, Chief Operating Officer – Green Fuel and Chemicals at Towngas, commented: “Together with Royal Vopak’s storage and terminal services infrastructure and coastal port network, the two parties will build a comprehensive green methanol supply chain network”.

Founded in 1862, Towngas is Hong Kong’s longest‑established public utility and one of its largest energy suppliers, with a broad corporate governance framework. Towngas pioneered ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS‑certified green methanol production on the Chinese mainland, holds ISO 14067 certification, operates over 1,000 projects across 29 provinces in China, and recently secured TÜV SÜD Carbon Footprint Verification—making its Inner Mongolia green methanol project the first to receive such recognition. 

Royal Vopak is a Dutch multinational and the world’s leading independent provider of port terminal infrastructure for LNG, LPG and industrial liquids. It has over 400 years of corporate history and focuses increasingly on energy transition infrastructure: ammonia, CO₂, battery storage, sustainable fuels and feedstocks.

