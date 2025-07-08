Hamburg invests €1.1 billion in port infrastructure expansion

  1. Home
2025 July 8   16:46

ports

Economy  Hamburg has announced a €1.1 billion investment in public infrastructure to expand port capacity at the Waltershofer Hafen by the mid‑2030s, according to the company's release.

The Elbe approach channel will be widened, increasing the turning basin from 480 m to 600 m, and new terminal yard space will be created to support modernised and efficient container throughput operations.  

The dredging and land reclamation will ease navigation to the Container Terminals Buchardkai (CTB) and Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH), boosting safety, throughput efficiency, and navigability along the Elbe.  

Additional berths will enable automation and electrification of terminal processes, supporting the city’s climate targets.

Public funding covers part of the cost; total investment is estimated at around €1.1 billion, with infrastructure delivered by Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) by the mid‑2030s.  

Eurogate has already signed a preliminary lease with HPA for the new terminal areas and will invest at least €700 million in expanding the existing container terminal. Completion is targeted within two years after handover of the developed land. 

The project is embedded in the Senate’s Port Development Plan and coalition agreement.

Once land is developed by HPA (public ownership), Eurogate will lease the areas under market‑based terms and implement an autonomous, electric container handling system integrated into road and rail networks.  

HPA has already received final planning approval and dismissed all legal challenges, paving the way for construction.

Currently around 90% of the largest container ships calling at Hamburg are handled at Waltershofer Hafen. 

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) is a public agency responsible for planning, building and operating Hamburg’s port infrastructure, navigation access, and development projects.

Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH) is operated by Eurokai KGaA, the Hamburg‑based logistics group. 

