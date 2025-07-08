Heidmar acquires its first vessel, entering in container shipping

  1. Home
2025 July 8   17:06

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. announced the acquisition of its first container vessel, marking a strategic entry into the container-shipping sector and a milestone in its growth and project‑development strategy.  

Under an agreement with a related party, Heidmar will acquire the C/V A. Obelix, a 1,702 TEU cellular/gearless feeder container vessel built in 2008 at Wadan/Aker Yards in Wismar, Germany.

The vessel is classified by Lloyd’s Register, strengthened for Ice Class II operations, powered by a two‑stroke main engine, fitted with a bow thruster for enhanced port maneuverability, and equipped with a 330‑plug reefer system.

Its next scheduled drydock is in 2028, providing an anticipated three years of operation with no expected upfront maintenance costs.  

The A. Obelix will operate under an approximately 2.5‑year time charter with a leading operator and is forecasted to generate aggregate EBITDA of USD 17–20 million over the charter period, depending on trade routes, though actual results may vary.

Delivery is expected between August and September 2025.

The purchase is funded via seller credit and third‑party debt and remains subject to customary closing conditions.  

Heidmar’s capital‑efficient co‑investment model involves partnering with external investors who co‑invest equity in vessel‑owning entities, while Heidmar provides full commercial and technical management services. The firm is exploring potential joint‑venture partners for this and future acquisitions.  

The vessel is being acquired at an aggregate price of USD 25.25 million. Heidmar expects that charter revenues and potential vessel recycling at end‑of‑life could nearly offset acquisition cost under the higher EBITDA scenario.  

This initial acquisition builds Heidmar’s presence in the feeder container segment, a market with estimated orderbook of just 4% and average fleet age of 15 years, which is considered structurally undersupplied.

Demand is expected to be supported by shifts in manufacturing due to U.S. tariffs and higher port charges for Chinese‑built or operated vessels.

The transaction expands Heidmar beyond its traditional tanker and dry‑bulk operations into a high‑potential market.  

Pankaj Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, said: “This marks an important milestone for Heidmar as we continue to broaden our platform and offer investors direct exposure to high‑return shipping projects. The feeder container segment offers strong fundamentals with limited fleet growth and high charter visibility, offering an annualized cash‑on‑cash return of close to 30%. We’re excited to execute our first acquisition in this space, financed with seller credit and third‑party debt arranged on competitive terms, and look forward to building further momentum within the second half of the year. This transaction is the Company’s first vessel acquisition since becoming a public company and underscores our ability to source and execute high‑return, differentiated opportunities, while continuing to scale its commercial and technical management platform.” 

Founded in Athens over 40 years ago, Heidmar operates as a commercial and pool management firm serving the crude and product tanker market. It offers services including commercial and technical vessel management and aims to be a one‑stop maritime services provider for tanker, product and dry bulk customers. 

