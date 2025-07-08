HD Hyundai Heavy Industries holds keel‑laying ceremony for Trion FPU hull

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) held a keel laying ceremony for the TRION Floating Production Unit (FPU) hull at its Ulsan headquarters on 2 July, according to the company's release.

The TRION project is an offshore joint development by Australia’s Woodside Energy and Mexico’s state‑owned oil company PEMEX of the Trion field in the Gulf of Mexico, and HHI was awarded the EPC contract in June 2023.

The 44,000‑ton facility is designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil and 4.1 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The unit is scheduled to sail to Mexico in early 2027, with offshore installation planned later that year.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy equipment engineering firm headquartered in Ulsan. It is the world’s largest shipbuilding company and a major provider of offshore engineering solutions.

Woodside Energy is an Australian energy company and operator of the Trion joint venture. It holds a 60% interest in the Trion development and acts as operator, with final investment decision made in June 2023.

PEMEX is Mexico’s state‑owned oil company with 40% working interest in the Trion development, discovered in 2012 in ultra‑deep water (approx. 2,500 m) about 180 km offshore.