COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu completes maiden call at Yangpu Port and refuels with green methanol

COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu, China’s first methanol dual‑fuel container ship owned by COSCO SHIPPING Europe’s parent group, has completed its maiden voyage to Yangpu Port and successfully refueled with green methanol at the Yangpu International Container Terminal, according to the company's release.

The vessel was supplied with locally produced green methanol derived from municipal waste.

According to COSCO, using green methanol aboard the dual‑fuel vessel enables resource recycling and reduces greenhouse gas emissions along its route.

COSCO SHIPPING Europe is the European shipping and logistics arm of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings. It provides container shipping, logistics, and maritime services across Europe and globally.