2025 July 9   09:28

LNG

GTT announces joint development of 200,000 m³ LNG carrier with seven industry stakeholders

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) has signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) with seven maritime‑industry partners to design a next‑generation liquefied natural gas carrier with a total capacity of 200,000 m³, according to GTT's release.

The vessel will include three identical cargo tanks and feature reduced‑speed operation, aiming to lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions per unit of cargo while improving energy efficiency.  

The innovative three‑tank design is intended to enable optimisation of operating expenses (OPEX) without increasing capital expenditures (CAPEX), compared with conventional 174,000 m³ LNG carriers equipped with four tanks.  

Participating stakeholders include charterer Sinochem Oil Shipping (Singapore) PTE. LTD., ship‑owners COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai) and Shandong Marine Energy (Singapore), the shipyard COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, and the Marine Design & Research Institute of China.

GTT will contribute the cryogenic tank design and handling systems, while the industry partners will provide expertise in their respective areas.  

Design evaluation is to be conducted by classification societies DNV China and China Classification Society.

The project aims to secure Approvals in Principle (AiP) from both societies later in 2025 to ensure compliance with international safety, environmental and operational standards for future newbuilds.  

Lloyd’s Register has already granted an AiP for the concept, noting the potential for approximately 27% reduction in voyage‑based emissions intensity and projected unit freight cost reductions of up to 5.5% by 2025 and 14% by 2050 under regulatory frameworks such as EU ETS and FuelEU. 

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) GTT is a French engineering firm, specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems for liquefied gas transport. It is the sole supplier of maritime containment tanks for LNG carriers and has developed technologies including Mark III Flex, NO96 Super+, and NEXT1. 

