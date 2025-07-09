  1. Home
2025 July 9

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean floating turbine receives ABS AiP

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to Hanwha Ocean for its semisubmersible floating offshore wind turbine platform, designated WindHive 15‑H3, according to ABS's release.

The design supports 15‑megawatt (MW) turbines mounted on three interconnected hexagonal columns.

ABS conducted its review against prevailing class and industry standards.  

Rob Langford, Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables at ABS, commented: “Floating offshore wind power is set to play a critical role in the world’s future energy landscape, and we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like Hanwha Ocean on innovative solutions that are focused on advancing safety at sea”.  

Hanwha Ocean added: “We are committed to strengthening our position in the global offshore wind market through continuous innovation and strategic value chain expansion”. 

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korea–based offshore engineering and shipbuilding firm, part of the broader Hanwha Group. In 2023 it introduced its proprietary “WindHive” floating wind platform series, filing trademark rights with Korea’s Intellectual Property Office. The WindHive 15‑H3 features a three‑hexagon column structure optimized for 15 MW turbines with up to ~240 m rotor diameters. Hanwha Ocean also holds contracts to build four Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs)—the highest number of such contracts awarded to any Korean shipbuilder.  

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) offers classification, certification and technical advisory services to the maritime and offshore industries. With over seven decades of expertise specifically in offshore renewable energy, ABS evaluates emergent designs to ensure compliance with safety, regulatory, and class requirements for offshore operations.

