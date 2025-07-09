RINA secures World Bank–funded water assessment to support green hydrogen hub in Brazil

RINA S.p.A., the Global Engineering consulting, inspection and certification company, has been awarded a World Bank‑funded contract to carry out a comprehensive water assessment study for green hydrogen production at the Complexo Industrial e Portuário do Pecém (CIPP) in Ceará, according to RINA's release.

The study will support both industrial expansion and local communities by improving water access and equity.

To enable green hydrogen at scale, RINA—together with local partner Krypton—will evaluate two water sourcing strategies: reuse of treated effluent from Fortaleza’s western sewage plants, and seawater desalination.

The analysis will cover technical feasibility, economic viability, environmental impact and compatibility with local infrastructure and regulations.

The deliverables include:

-A comparative feasibility study of reclaimed water versus desalination.

-A detailed environmental impact assessment.

-A projection of water demand at CIPP over the next 5–10 years, aligned with anticipated industrial growth.

-Regulatory and infrastructure evaluation to ensure Brazilian compliance and effective utilisation of existing networks.

Additionally, the assessment will examine how proposed water infrastructure could enhance access for surrounding communities—a component aimed at aligning industrial development with regional sustainability goals.

The assignment follows RINA’s earlier World Bank consultancy, which involved preparing a greenhouse gas inventory, energy balance and decarbonisation roadmap for the same industrial cluster.

RINA is a Global Engineering consulting, inspection and certification group active across Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate.