eCap Marine secures two hydrogen fuel‑cell propulsion contracts for Samskip and Møre Sjø

2025 July 9   11:50

Hamburg‑based engineering specialist eCap Marine has secured two contracts to supply hydrogen‑based propulsion systems for zero‑emission vessels, according to the company's release.

The agreements cover short‑sea container vessels for global logistics provider Samskip and bulk carriers for Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø.  

Samskip’s SeaShuttle project is underway at Cochin Shipyard in India. The vessels are due for delivery in 2027 and will be the first short‑sea container ships in the world to operate on green hydrogen, powered by 3.2 MW PEM fuel cells integrated into containerised systems on the aft deck.  

Møre Sjø has commissioned two hydrogen‑powered bulk carriers, each 85 meters long and with a deadweight of 4,000 tons. Built at Gelibolu Shipyard in Türkiye and due in 2027, they will operate in Norwegian coastal and fjord waters.

Onboard systems include 1.7 MW PEM fuel cells, compressed hydrogen tanks (over 2 tons capacity), bunkering stations, marine‑approved power electronics, and integration interfaces to the ship’s power management system.  

eCap Marine is a Hamburg‑based engineering firm specialising in emission‑free marine power generation solutions, from feasibility studies and technical design through to integration and approvals. Its early success came with the retrofit of the OSV Coastal Liberty, using its containerised H2PowerPac hydrogen‑electric system (first DNV‑certified in February 2024), marking one of the few commercial retrofits using fuel cells for propulsion .  

Samskip is a global logistics provider offering combined transport services via road, rail, sea, and inland waterways across Europe and adjacent regions. Its sustainability initiatives include biofuels, shore power, CO₂ capture projects, and participation in the EU‑funded HyEkoTank consortia to retrofit vessels like the Samskip Kvitnos with hydrogen‑fuel‑cell technology to meet net‑zero goals by 2040.  

Møre Sjø is a Norwegian coastal shipping company that plans to deploy emission‑free hydrogen‑powered bulk carriers in domestic fjord operations. 

Samskip

