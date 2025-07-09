Fincantieri lays keel of first FREMM EVO frigate for Italian Navy

On 8 July 2025, Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri laid the keel of the first of two FREMM frigates in the “EVOLUTION” version (“FREMM EVO”) destined for the Italian Navy, during a ceremony at its Riva Trigoso shipyard, according to the company's release.

The contract for both vessels was signed in July 2024 by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51 %) and Leonardo (49 %), with OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co‑operation), under the broader multi‑year FREMM programme.

The frigates are valued at approximately €1.5 billion. Delivery is scheduled for 2029 for the first unit and 2030 for the second.

The FREMM EVO class incorporates advanced systems including the SADOC 4 cyber‑resilient combat management system, dual‑band fixed‑face DBR‑X‑C radar, enhanced anti‑drone and unmanned systems capabilities, a cyber‑resilient Ship Management System, and improvements in air conditioning, electrical distribution and sustainability systems.

The design builds upon recent Defence Act initiatives and the Horizon‑class Mid Life Upgrade project.

Fincantieri is a leading Italian shipbuilding group, responsible for constructing naval vessels, cruise ships, ferries and mega-yachts. It manages the Riva Trigoso and Muggiano shipyards.

Leonardo is an Italian defense and aerospace company. The firm supplies combat systems, electronics and sensors for naval platforms across multiple programmes.

