2025 July 9   12:41

shipping

ZIM adds direct Pusan call to its Central China Xpress (ZX2) service

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has added a new direct call to Pusan on its existing ZIM Central China Xpress (ZX2) service, according to the company's release.

The service now reaches the US West Coast from Pusan in just 16.5 days, providing a direct and efficient connection tailored to the Korean market.  

The updated rotation will take effect on July 12, with the arrival of the vessel ZIM Eagle in Pusan.

The service includes a 12.5-day ocean leg from Ningbo to Los Angeles and supports time-sensitive cargo with expedited handling and dedicated berths.  

Key service features include late booking acceptance and SI cut-off at origin, space and equipment guarantees, immediate container availability on ZIM-operated chassis upon discharge, and no appointment required at the destination terminal.

Inland transportation is supported through express rail connections from Los Angeles to major U.S. destinations.

ZIM

All news