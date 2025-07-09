  1. Home
2025 July 9   13:11

DP World Egypt handles largest‑ever slag cargo vessel in the country

DP World Egypt has handled the largest specialist vessel carrying slag cargo ever to dock in Egypt, according to the company's release.

The MV KEEPER, 289 m in length, discharged 152,150 metric tonnes of slag metal at the Ain Sokhna terminal.

The shipment is part of a commercial agreement under which approximately 300,000 tonnes will be handled—significantly higher than previous volumes.  

Mohammed Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt, stated:  “This record‑breaking shipment highlights DP World Egypt’s strategic role as a premier logistics and trade hub for both local and international businesses. The successful handling of MV KEEPER reflects the results of our continued investment in Egypt’s trade infrastructure, through our multi‑purpose terminal, integrated end‑to‑end logistics solutions, and the operational excellence of our team. It reinforces our commitment to supporting Egypt’s key industrial sectors and showcases the country's growing capacity to meet global commerce demands, supported by DP World's world‑class logistics capabilities.”  

This operation follows a recent string of port‑call achievements at Ain Sokhna, including an LNG vessel docking, the largest iron ore delivery (180,008 tonnes), and a major cruise ship arrival carrying around 2,300 passengers.  

DP World Egypt is a subsidiary of the global port operator DP World, headquartered in the UAE. It manages the Sokhna Port complex, including container and bulk‑cargo terminals, and is expanding multimodal logistics infrastructure, such as the US $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) operates the Energos Eskimo Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), which recently docked at Ain Sokhna Port to undergo technical upgrades before injecting natural gas into Egypt’s national grid. 

