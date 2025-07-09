  1. Home
2025 July 9   18:01

Telemar and TNL announce merger to fast‑track maritime digital transformation

Marlink, a provider of managed services for business‑critical IT solutions, has signed and closed a definitive agreement on 9 July 2025 to merge its fully owned subsidiary Telemar Group with Athens‑based maritime specialist TNL Group, according to the company's release.

Once combined, the new entity will rank among the top three providers in the maritime and superyacht OT/IoT service market, staffed by more than 250 employees.

It will form a core component of Marlink Group’s Possibility Platform, offering customers an integrated managed services ecosystem to support smarter, safer and more sustainable maritime operations.  

The merged organisation will deliver expanded global service coverage, remote bridge diagnostics, smart maintenance, and enhanced safety services including annual inspection of critical components to simplify compliance.  

Telemar CEO Mike Bauwens will lead the combined operation with support from TNL’s Evangelos Andriotis and Panagiotis Spanos, coordinating global service delivery across Europe, the US and Asia.

Founded in Norway, Marlink has evolved into a leading global provider of satellite‑based and terrestrial managed communication and IT services for remote operations in maritime and enterprise sectors. The group operates the Possibility Platform and, as of 2024, integrated ITC Global under its brand.

Originally established as Compagnia Generale Telemar in Italy in 1947, Telemar specialises in bridge electronics, navigation, safety and onboard maintenance services. 

