Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie‑in project

Aker Solutions has won a “sizeable” contract from Equinor to perform extensive modifications to the topside of the Troll C platform, according to the company's release.

The work is required to enable processing of oil and gas production from the Fram Sør subsea tie‑in project, situated approximately 20 km north of Troll C.

Under the agreement, Aker Solutions will provide full EPCIC (engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning) services, including support for new subsea templates.

The company previously completed the FEED phase via its Bergen office, with project management, detailed engineering, procurement and shop engineering handled from Bergen and Mumbai.

Fabrication is scheduled at its Egersund yard. Execution begins immediately, with production expected to commence at the end of 2029.

The contract will be recognised in Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle segment as order intake in Q3 2025.

Equinor estimates that the broader Fram Sør development involves investment of NOK 21 billion, with total contracts of about NOK 18 billion and recoverable volumes of around 116 million barrels of oil equivalent, 75 percent oil and 25 percent gas.

The development will use fully electric subsea trees on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and is expected to generate approximately 4,500 full‑time equivalent jobs during construction. Production is forecast for late 2029.

Aker Solutions is a Norway‑based engineering and technology services provider serving the global energy industry. The company covers integrated solutions across low‑carbon oil and gas, subsea systems, maintenance and modifications, and renewables and field development.

Equinor ASA Equinor is Norway’s integrated energy company, operating widely across exploration, production, and downstream distribution of oil and gas, alongside investments in renewables and energy transition.