Chittagong Dry Dock Limited takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operations from Saif Powertec

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, managed by the Bangladesh Navy, assumed responsibility for operating the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chittagong port at midnight on Sunday, concluding Saif Powertec’s 17-year operation of the facility.

The Chittagong Port Authority transferred the terminal to Chittagong Dry Dock Limited for a six-month period, according to port officials.

“NCT operations have been handed over to Chittagong Dry Dock following government instructions and approval from the Port Authority's board meeting,” said Chittagong Port Secretary Omar Faruk.

A six-month agreement was signed with Chittagong Dry Dock, effective from Monday.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, NCT handled 44% of the 3.2 million TEUs of containers processed by Chittagong port.

Saif Powertec Managing Director Tarafder Ruhul Amin confirmed the handover of NCT to the Navy but noted that Saif Powertec continues to operate the Chittagong Container Terminal under a separate agreement.

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, originally an enterprise under the Bangladesh Steel & Engineering Corporation, serves as a complementary facility to the Chittagong Port Authority.

The Chittagong Port Authority is the governing body responsible for managing and operating the Chittagong port, Bangladesh’s primary seaport. The port handles significant container and cargo traffic, with four main terminals: Chittagong Container Terminal, New Mooring Container Terminal, General Cargo Berth, and Patenga Container Terminal.

Saif Powertec Limited is a Bangladeshi company that has been operating the New Mooring Container Terminal since 2007.