  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Flinders Port Holdings announces AU$350 mln investment to upgrade Adelaide Container Terminal

2025 July 9   16:24

ports

Flinders Port Holdings announces AU$350 mln investment to upgrade Adelaide Container Terminal

Flinders Port Holdings (FPH) will invest more than AU$350 million in a major upgrade of the Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT), South Australia’s only container terminal, according to the company's release.

The investment will be delivered over three years as part of the newly launched GatewaySA Program of Works, aimed at expanding capacity, supporting larger vessel calls, and modernising infrastructure.  

“The GatewaySA Program of Works represents a major sustaining capital upgrade for FACT, which has been the only container terminal in South Australia since its opening in 1978,” said Trent Kolbig, General Manager of FACT.  

Key components of the upgrade include:

-Berth 6 Extension and Crane Procurement: A 135-meter extension and remediation of Berth 6 will enable simultaneous servicing of two 366-meter vessels. Two new Super Post-Panamax ship-to-shore (STS) cranes will be installed.  

-IT System Upgrades: Implementation of a new Terminal Operating System (TOS), Depot Operating System (DOS), Vehicle Booking System (VBS), and gate technology to improve cargo visibility, security and landside access control.  

-Empty Container Depot Expansion: Development of adjacent land to double depot capacity and increase reefer plug points to over 100. Early civil works have commenced, with the site expected to be operational by early 2026.  

-Automation Proof-of-Concept: A trial area for Auto Rubber-Tyred Gantry (ARTG) cranes has been selected through a multi-criteria assessment. The goal is to enhance landside efficiency while minimising disruption to operations during the rollout.  

Project Delivery and Timeline Engineering firm McConnell Dowell has been appointed under an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) model to manage the Berth 6 civil works.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Q3 2025, with completion anticipated by late 2026.

The new STS cranes are expected to arrive in Q1 2027.  The project builds on prior investment by FPH, which in recent years spent AU$40 million on 14 hybrid straddle carriers and three Konecranes reach stackers and empty-container handlers to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency. 

Flinders Port Holdings (FPH) is a private Australian logistics and port infrastructure company headquartered in Port Adelaide. It operates seven South Australian ports and manages the state’s only container terminal.

Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT) is the only international container terminal in South Australia, FACT has operated since 1978 and is now fully owned and operated by FPH. It serves importers, exporters, and global shipping lines via the Outer Harbor in Adelaide. 

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:01

Telemar and TNL announce merger to fast‑track maritime digital transformation

17:12

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operations from Saif Powertec

16:39

Alphaliner: CMA CGM hits 4 Mteu operated capacity

15:41

Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

15:13

Red Sea attack on Greek-managed ship leaves three dead, two injured

14:32

Kerala sues MSC for $1.1 billion over MSC Elsa 3 oil spill

14:14

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie‑in project

13:11

DP World Egypt handles largest‑ever slag cargo vessel in the country

12:41

ZIM adds direct Pusan call to its Central China Xpress (ZX2) service

12:20

Fincantieri lays keel of first FREMM EVO frigate for Italian Navy

11:50

eCap Marine secures two hydrogen fuel‑cell propulsion contracts for Samskip and Møre Sjø

11:20

RINA secures World Bank–funded water assessment to support green hydrogen hub in Brazil

10:40

Damen to deliver Fast Ferry 4212 to South Korea’s Starline within seven weeks

10:08

Hanwha Ocean floating turbine receives ABS AiP

09:28

GTT announces joint development of 200,000 m³ LNG carrier with seven industry stakeholders

08:33

Panama Canal plans energy corridor, ports & water infrastructure expansion

2025 July 8

18:00

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries holds keel‑laying ceremony for Trion FPU hull

17:29

COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu completes maiden call at Yangpu Port and refuels with green methanol

17:06

Heidmar acquires its first vessel, entering in container shipping

16:46

Hamburg invests €1.1 billion in port infrastructure expansion

16:12

Towngas and Royal Vopak sign strategic framework to expand green methanol supply chain

15:46

US unveils $29 billion shipbuilding investment under One Big Beautiful Bill Act

15:29

Singapore’s first fully electric tug launched

14:58

EDGE Navigation and DNV to develop 20,000 m³ liquid hydrogen carrier for Europe

13:30

Anemoi unveils rotor sail production facility in China

12:40

Wattlab and HGK Shipping launch world’s first hybrid solar-powered inland cargo vessel

12:20

Unifeeder launches India Med Service to extend network into Northern Egypt and Türkiye

11:50

Global сontainer schedule reliability hits 18-month high in May 2025

11:09

Dock workers’ strike announced in Mumbai

10:40

Japan’s new Integrated Simulation Platform Project selected under JST’s K Program

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news