Red Sea attack on Greek-managed ship leaves three dead, two injured

The death toll from Monday evening’s attack on the Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C in the Red Sea has risen to three, according to a confirmation from the European Union’s naval mission in the region, Operation Aspides.

The vessel, flagged under Liberia, was struck approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

The attack involved sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades launched from manned speedboats.

Greek broadcaster SKAI reported that the fatalities occurred in the engine room following an explosion, which may have resulted from a missile strike or contact with an unmanned vessel.

Two additional crew members were seriously injured, including one who required an amputation.

The vessel, managed by a Greek shipping company based in Piraeus, carried 22 crew members—21 Filipino nationals and one Russian.

There were no Greek nationals onboard, according to the Greek Ministry of Shipping.

This is the second attack on a Greek-owned vessel in 24 hours. A day earlier, the Houthi militant group, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for a strike on the MV Magic Seas, also a Liberia-flagged, Greek-operated ship, reportedly causing it to sink.