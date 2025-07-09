  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

2025 July 9   15:41

offshore

Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

Enersense International Plc says it has signed a share purchase agreement to sell its subsidiary Enersense Offshore Oy, which constitutes the company’s Marine and Offshore Unit, to Davie. Davie is part of Inocea Group – a shipbuilding group with operations in Finland and Canada, including the Helsinki Shipyard. The Marine and Offshore Unit’s operations are located in a shipyard in Mäntyluoto, Pori.

The purchase price is approximately EUR 7.5 million, of which EUR 5 million will be paid at the completion of the transaction and EUR 2.5 million six months later. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025.

At the completion of the transaction, Enersense will record approximately EUR 2.5 million profit, and its equity ratio will increase by some 6 percentage points (Q1/2025: 22.3%). The sale has no impact on Enersense’s guidance for 2025, which is given for the company’s core business. In 2024, the Marine and Offshore Unit’s revenue was EUR 70 million and impact on the Group EBITDA EUR -3,8 million. The Unit has approximately 100 employees.

With the agreed sale, Enersense completes the last one of the three strategic assessments initiated as part of the company’s new strategic direction in June 2024. In February, Enersense sold its wind and solar power project development business to Fortum and decided to ramp down its zero-emission transport solutions business.

“We are delighted that, after patiently conducting the strategic assessment over the past year, we have found the best possible home for the Marine and Offshore Unit. The unique expertise of our personnel in Mäntyluoto can further flourish with Davie, a significant shipbuilder. After the sale, Enersense is aligned with its strategic direction set in summer 2024. We have sold our non-core businesses and started to implement our updated core business strategy, targeting to become a trusted lifecycle partner for our customers in Power, Energy Transition and Connectivity,” says Enersense’s CEO Kari Sundbäck.

“This deal will reinforce our own competitiveness and Finnish shipbuilding as a whole by securing the supply of steel for many critical projects. Most importantly, we are securing the future of a highly skilled workforce and delivering more stability for customers and partners,” says Davie’s CEO James Davies.

“The Enersense Marine and Offshore Unit possesses unique expertise in steel production for arctic marine industry, making Davie and Helsinki Shipyard an integrated shipbuilder. The block production for the first vessel under our Polar Max concept begins as soon as possible,” says Kim Salmi, CEO of Helsinki Shipyard.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:01

Telemar and TNL announce merger to fast‑track maritime digital transformation

17:12

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operations from Saif Powertec

16:39

Alphaliner: CMA CGM hits 4 Mteu operated capacity

16:24

Flinders Port Holdings announces AU$350 mln investment to upgrade Adelaide Container Terminal

15:13

Red Sea attack on Greek-managed ship leaves three dead, two injured

14:32

Kerala sues MSC for $1.1 billion over MSC Elsa 3 oil spill

14:14

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie‑in project

13:11

DP World Egypt handles largest‑ever slag cargo vessel in the country

12:41

ZIM adds direct Pusan call to its Central China Xpress (ZX2) service

12:20

Fincantieri lays keel of first FREMM EVO frigate for Italian Navy

11:50

eCap Marine secures two hydrogen fuel‑cell propulsion contracts for Samskip and Møre Sjø

11:20

RINA secures World Bank–funded water assessment to support green hydrogen hub in Brazil

10:40

Damen to deliver Fast Ferry 4212 to South Korea’s Starline within seven weeks

10:08

Hanwha Ocean floating turbine receives ABS AiP

09:28

GTT announces joint development of 200,000 m³ LNG carrier with seven industry stakeholders

08:33

Panama Canal plans energy corridor, ports & water infrastructure expansion

2025 July 8

18:00

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries holds keel‑laying ceremony for Trion FPU hull

17:29

COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu completes maiden call at Yangpu Port and refuels with green methanol

17:06

Heidmar acquires its first vessel, entering in container shipping

16:46

Hamburg invests €1.1 billion in port infrastructure expansion

16:12

Towngas and Royal Vopak sign strategic framework to expand green methanol supply chain

15:46

US unveils $29 billion shipbuilding investment under One Big Beautiful Bill Act

15:29

Singapore’s first fully electric tug launched

14:58

EDGE Navigation and DNV to develop 20,000 m³ liquid hydrogen carrier for Europe

13:30

Anemoi unveils rotor sail production facility in China

12:40

Wattlab and HGK Shipping launch world’s first hybrid solar-powered inland cargo vessel

12:20

Unifeeder launches India Med Service to extend network into Northern Egypt and Türkiye

11:50

Global сontainer schedule reliability hits 18-month high in May 2025

11:09

Dock workers’ strike announced in Mumbai

10:40

Japan’s new Integrated Simulation Platform Project selected under JST’s K Program

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news