Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

Enersense International Plc says it has signed a share purchase agreement to sell its subsidiary Enersense Offshore Oy, which constitutes the company’s Marine and Offshore Unit, to Davie. Davie is part of Inocea Group – a shipbuilding group with operations in Finland and Canada, including the Helsinki Shipyard. The Marine and Offshore Unit’s operations are located in a shipyard in Mäntyluoto, Pori.

The purchase price is approximately EUR 7.5 million, of which EUR 5 million will be paid at the completion of the transaction and EUR 2.5 million six months later. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025.

At the completion of the transaction, Enersense will record approximately EUR 2.5 million profit, and its equity ratio will increase by some 6 percentage points (Q1/2025: 22.3%). The sale has no impact on Enersense’s guidance for 2025, which is given for the company’s core business. In 2024, the Marine and Offshore Unit’s revenue was EUR 70 million and impact on the Group EBITDA EUR -3,8 million. The Unit has approximately 100 employees.

With the agreed sale, Enersense completes the last one of the three strategic assessments initiated as part of the company’s new strategic direction in June 2024. In February, Enersense sold its wind and solar power project development business to Fortum and decided to ramp down its zero-emission transport solutions business.

“We are delighted that, after patiently conducting the strategic assessment over the past year, we have found the best possible home for the Marine and Offshore Unit. The unique expertise of our personnel in Mäntyluoto can further flourish with Davie, a significant shipbuilder. After the sale, Enersense is aligned with its strategic direction set in summer 2024. We have sold our non-core businesses and started to implement our updated core business strategy, targeting to become a trusted lifecycle partner for our customers in Power, Energy Transition and Connectivity,” says Enersense’s CEO Kari Sundbäck.

“This deal will reinforce our own competitiveness and Finnish shipbuilding as a whole by securing the supply of steel for many critical projects. Most importantly, we are securing the future of a highly skilled workforce and delivering more stability for customers and partners,” says Davie’s CEO James Davies.

“The Enersense Marine and Offshore Unit possesses unique expertise in steel production for arctic marine industry, making Davie and Helsinki Shipyard an integrated shipbuilder. The block production for the first vessel under our Polar Max concept begins as soon as possible,” says Kim Salmi, CEO of Helsinki Shipyard.