Fratelli Cosulich holds steel‑cutting ceremony for Lucia Cosulich chemical tanker

The steel cutting ceremony for the vessel Lucia Cosulich took place on 9 July 2025 at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard, China, according to the company's release.

Silvia Bordoni, General Manager of Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd, was present at the event.

Lucia Cosulich is a 7,999 DWT IMO Type 2 chemical bunker tanker and the second vessel in a planned series of four.

The ship is designed to be fully methanol-ready, capable of carrying, burning, and bunkering methanol in accordance with current regulatory standards.

The vessel will be equipped with an integrated Nitrogen Generator System for inerting tanks and ensuring safe operations.

Additional safety systems are incorporated to meet the requirements for handling low-flashpoint fuels.

The methanol bunkering configuration includes Quick Connect/Disconnect Couplings (QCDC), dedicated transfer lines, and full monitoring and control systems.

The vessel architecture is intended to meet future demands in the maritime energy supply chain, with design features aimed at supporting the industry’s transition to alternative fuels.

Headquartered in Genoa, Italy, Fratelli Cosulich is a diversified shipping group active in shipowning, ship management, bunkering, logistics, marine energy, and crewing services. Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd is the Singapore-based subsidiary of Fratelli Cosulich responsible for bunkering operations in Asia.

Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding facility known for constructing small to mid-size commercial and specialty vessels.