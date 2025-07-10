  1. Home
  3. Rolls-Royce and duisport open CO₂-neutral, self‑sufficient energy system at Duisburg Gateway Terminal

2025 July 10   10:24

Rolls-Royce and duisport open CO₂-neutral, self‑sufficient energy system at Duisburg Gateway Terminal

Rolls‑Royce and Duisburger Hafen AG opened a self‑sufficient, CO₂‑neutral energy system for the new Duisburg Gateway Terminal on July 8, 2025, according to Rolls‑Royce's release.

Rolls‑Royce supplied two mtu H₂ combined heat and power plants, an mtu EnergyPack battery storage system and two mtu fuel cell systems.

The system includes a 1.3 MWp photovoltaic system integrated via intelligent energy management software and is supplemented by mtu battery storage and fuel cells when solar power is insufficient.  

At full operation, the terminal will require 3,500 MWh/a of electricity and 77 MWh/a of heat.

The PV system is expected to generate 1,123 MWh annually and covers about 10,000 m².

The battery EnergyPack offers 1.5 MW output and 1.6 MWh capacity. The two H₂ CHP units deliver 2 × 931 kW electric output and 2 × 748 kW thermal. The fuel cell systems are two PEM units producing 2 × 600 kW.  

The project, branded Enerport II and funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, aims to benchmark sustainable energy supply in logistics centres.

Partners include the Fraunhofer Institute UMSICHT, Westenergie Netzservice, Netze Duisburg, Stadtwerke Duisburg AG and Stadtwerke Duisburg Energiehandel.  

Rolls‑Royce is a UK‑based engineering company providing engines and power generation systems across industries including aerospace, marine and industrial energy. Rolls‑Royce Power Systems, headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, produces mtu‑branded high‑speed engines, combined heat and power units, fuel cells and energy storage systems.

Duisburger Hafen AG, known as duisport, operates the world’s largest inland port in Duisburg, Germany. It serves as a trimodal logistics hub handling over 20,000 ships and 25,000 trains annually, moving more than 100 million tonnes of goods and around four million containers per year. It manages 21 harbour basins, 10 container terminals, and approximately 200 km of rail tracks.  

