Everllence secures first order for 175DF‑M dual‑fuel methanol engines

Everllence has announced the first order for its 175DF‑M (dual‑fuel methanol) engine for a superyacht currently under construction by an undisclosed European shipyard, according to the company's release.

The scope of supply covers 2 × 12V175DF‑M and 1 × 16V175DF‑M variable‑speed yacht GenSets, including methanol fuel‑supply systems; delivery is scheduled for July 2027.

Everllence is working with several customers on vessel concepts, both methanol‑capable newbuilds and methanol‑ready retrofit scenarios.

Dr Alexander Knafl, Head of R&D, Four‑Stroke, Everllence, said: “We are happy to announce that a leading superyacht builder has selected the 175 dual‑fuel methanol engine as its latest project. The engine features very high methanol‑combustion efficiency, low emissions and super‑high reliability. We are furthermore proud to be able to say that this is a first order for a high‑speed dual‑fuel methanol engine dedicated to diesel‑electric and mechanical propulsion.”

Florian Keiler, Head of High‑Speed Sales, Marine Four‑Stroke, Everllence, said: “The customer’s decision to order three 175DF‑M variable‑speed GenSets for a methanol‑diesel‑electric propulsion setup reflects its strong confidence in our methanol engine technology. The combination of advanced performance, future‑proof design, and Everllence’s clear commitment to sustainable shipping – embodied in our mission, ‘Moving big things to Zero’ – was key to this milestone. We are convinced that the 175DF‑M will play a pivotal role across a wide range of marine applications powered by carbon‑neutral fuels.”

Everllence began development of the high‑speed 175DF‑M engine in 2023, expanding its future‑fuel four‑stroke portfolio. Based on computational simulations and combustion optimisation on the test bed, the 175DF‑M is expected to achieve unprecedented methanol‑shares alongside high power density and fuel efficiency.

Everllence SE (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) is a German marine and industrial engineering company headquartered in Augsburg. It designs and manufactures two‑stroke and four‑stroke engines, turbomachinery, power systems and reactors. In 2024 it had around 15 000 employees, €4.3 billion revenue, and is fully owned by Volkswagen Group. The company was renamed Everllence on 4 June 2025 as part of a rebranding from MAN Energy Solutions.