Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

A.P. Moller – Maersk has officially launched its new packing and cold chain logistics centre in Olmos, Peru, according to the company's release.

The facility comes amid rising global demand for Peru’s fresh fruit exports and is aimed at delivering speed and freshness from farm to port.

Located in the Lambayeque region in northern Peru, the 17,500 square‑meter centre is the first of its kind in the region. It integrates processing, cold storage, depot warehousing and customs handling to streamline export logistics for avocados, blueberries and mangoes, with additional flexibility for packaged grapes.

Processing capacity reaches up to 38 tons/hour for avocados and mangoes and 4.5 tons/hour for blueberries.

The centre includes over 4,600 bins across climate‑controlled and refrigerated rooms, two chambers with 2,088 pallet positions, seven rapid cooling tunnels (18 positions each), and an on‑site integrated depot with 420 container slots and 210 plug‑in points.

Technology features automated packing lines, calibration, electronic sorting, Warehouse Management System (WMS) and ERP systems to support visibility and efficient inventory and packaging management.

The facility is equipped with electrified equipment and an on‑site water treatment system. Solar panels are scheduled for installation in 2026 to reduce environmental footprint and support renewable energy use.

Maersk expects over 10,000 tons of produce to pass through the facility in its first year, supporting exporters and creating new efficiencies in the supply chain.

A.P. Moller – Maersk is a global integrated logistics company operating in more than 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees.