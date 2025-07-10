GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

AD Ports Group and KTZ Express, the freight subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, or KTZ), have begun operations of their Central Asian logistics joint venture, GulfLink Ltd., according to AD Ports's release.

GulfLink is held 51% by AD Ports Group and 49% by KTZ Express, and aims to transform logistics across Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Georgia.

According to Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, the JV forms a key part of the strategy to upgrade the Middle Corridor route into a major East‑West trade artery linking Asia and Europe, and to deepen engagement in the region.

Through GulfLink, the partners will offer cargo connectivity across Central Asia and beyond—into Pakistan, Türkiye, the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

The venture will focus on developing international transport corridors and strengthening Kazakhstan’s integration in global logistics by creating more resilient and efficient supply chains.

Damir Kozhakhmetov, General Director and Chairman of the Management Board of KTZ Express, noted that GulfLink will provide new end‑to‑end connectivity for Kazakhstan and the region by leveraging AD Ports’ global resources and KTZ Railways’ regional presence.

GulfLink’s structure will leverage multimodal connectivity via rail, road, air and sea to all destinations in Europe, Asia and beyond.

GulfLink will support AD Ports Group’s $775 million investment commitments in Kazakhstan to develop the Middle Corridor and expand operations—including ship operations in the Black and Caspian seas with KazMorTransFlot, and plans for a logistics hub in Uzbekistan, as well as grain and multipurpose terminals at Kuryk Port.

AD Ports Group is a publicly listed Abu Dhabi‑based integrated trade, transport and logistics operator. It operates across five clusters—Ports, Logistics, Maritime & Shipping, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Digital—and is majority state‑owned through ADQ. The Group has expanded regionally through investments in ports, logistics hubs and multimodal corridors extending across the UAE, Türkiye, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) is the national state‑owned railway operator, managing about 16,000 km of rail lines and transporting approximately 70% of Kazakhstan’s freight. KTZ Express is the multimodal freight and logistics subsidiary of KTZ that manages cargo operations and new logistics ventures.