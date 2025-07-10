Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

Fincantieri Foundation and Luiss Guido Carli University have launched the “SUBCAP” project (SUBsea CAbles Protection), aimed at promoting multilevel and multidisciplinary legal research to establish the regulatory framework for safeguarding critical underwater infrastructure.

The initiative is entrusted to the research centre “Law and Governance: Compliance, Security and Sustainability”, chaired by Professor Paola Severino, and forms part of Fincantieri’s maritime security activities.

The project seeks to define clear regulatory boundaries for protection activities in the underwater domain, particularly in international contexts, and involves a comparative legal analysis at international, European and national levels.

It will also develop operational solutions to guide the application of advanced technologies such as sensors, sonar, drones and autonomous underwater vehicles within a legally consistent framework.

Fincantieri Foundation will coordinate the two‑year project (2025–2027), which includes comparative regulatory analysis, empirical data collection, regulatory recommendations and public dissemination, with a Luiss interdisciplinary team led by Professor Aldo Sandulli supported by Fincantieri.

Fincantieri Foundation is a non‑profit entity established by Fincantieri dedicated to promoting education, research and innovation in strategic maritime sectors. It actively supports projects in innovation, security and sustainable development and collaborates with academic and industrial partners on national initiatives.