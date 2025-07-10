  1. Home
2025 July 10   12:41

shipping

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

The Gemini Cooperation, a strategic alliance between Maersk and Hapag‑Lloyd, will add the Port of Gothenburg to its Asia–Europe rotation, designated AE5 by Maersk and NE4 by Hapag‑Lloyd, according to Port of Gothenburg's release.

Starting in Week 35, Gothenburg will receive weekly direct calls every Thursday, creating a new gateway linking the Swedish region with key Asian markets.

The updated rotation will include Qingdao – Yantian – Tanjung Pelepas – London – Hamburg – Bremerhaven – Aarhus – Gothenburg – Rotterdam – Tanjung Pelepas – Qingdao.

With vessels exceeding 15,000 TEU in capacity, the service aims to relieve congestion at other European hubs and broaden logistics options.

Richard Mellgren, Business Development Manager at the Port of Gothenburg, says: “This is excellent news. I’m confident the industry will value the expanded range of choices, including multiple direct port calls along with alternative services via shuttle and feeder networks. This development reinforces our role as a reliable gateway to global trade and a guarantor for the industry’s access to the world.”  

Mellgren also highlights the benefits of the port’s Railport Scandinavia system linking 26 inland terminals: “In combination with our unique Railport Scandinavia system … this new direct ocean service provides a resilient and competitive corridor between Sweden’s key production and consumption areas and Asia. Coupled with our robust liner network, modern infrastructure, and the high‑performance terminal operations of APM Terminals, we are well positioned to support the continued growth of Swedish foreign trade and strengthen the global competitiveness of Swedish businesses.”  

A global shipping and logistics provider headquartered in Denmark, Maersk is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies. In February 2025 it entered into the operational Gemini Cooperation with Hapag‑Lloyd, deploying a combined fleet across major global trade lanes, focusing on reliability, efficiency, and sustainability targets. The balance of capacity contribution is approximately 60% Maersk, 40% Hapag‑Lloyd, representing around 340 vessels with total capacity near 3.7 million TEU.

Port of Gothenburg Scandinavia’s largest port, handling around 20 % of Sweden’s trade and over half of all container traffic. It operates 24/7 with climate‑neutral rail shuttle services across Sweden and Norway.

Topics:

Gemini

Maersk

Port of Gothenburg

Hapag-Lloyd

All news