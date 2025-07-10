Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd, a market leader in the global commodities industry, has announced a strategic alliance with maritime technology company ZeroNorth, according to the company's release.

Trafigura will deploy ZeroNorth’s platform across its controlled fleet of more than 350 vessels, encompassing voyage optimisation systems, emissions analytics and vessel reporting tools.

Trafigura will also take an equity stake in ZeroNorth to deepen collaboration.

ZeroNorth’s technology leverages advanced artificial intelligence and real‑time data—including live weather conditions, vessel specifications, ship performance data and fuel availability—to enable continuous optimisation of operational performance.

The implementation of ZeroNorth’s solutions is expected to reduce both fuel consumption and carbon emissions across Trafigura’s chartered fleet.

As part of the agreement, Trafigura will join ZeroNorth’s group of strategic partners and contribute practical industry insights to product development, playing an active role in shaping the company’s long‑term direction.

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd is an employee‑owned global commodities group founded over 30 years ago. It connects producers and consumers of oil, petroleum, metals and minerals, gas and power via its global logistics network and infrastructure. Its assets include Nyrstar (multi‑metals producer), Puma Energy (fuel storage/distribution), Impala Terminals and Greenergy.

ZeroNorth is a maritime technology company that develops AI‑driven voyage optimisation, emissions analytics and reporting tools. Headquartered in Copenhagen, it has grown from six to approximately 600 employees across around ten global locations.