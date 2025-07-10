Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

Port of Manaus operator Super Terminais Comercio e Industria Ltda (Super Terminais) has placed a repeat order for three Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 pedestal‑mounted cranes, according to the company's release.

The deal was booked in Q2 2025 and handover is scheduled for Q3 2026.

Super Terminais originally purchased the first ever three ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes in 2021, and their performance and reliability over the past four years established trust for this new contract.

The cranes feature a maximum reach of 64 meters and a strong lifting capacity curve, enabling handling of containers and general cargo on super‑post‑Panamax class vessels.

They can operate using an onshore electricity supply to minimize emissions.

According to Marcello Di Gregorio, Director of Super Terminais, “the Amazon region is now receiving megaships carrying very heavy loads... this is why we’ve again chosen these powerful, reliable and eco‑efficient machines from Konecranes – doubling our handling capacity while keeping emissions under control and also meeting the demands of our customers.”

Super Terminais has operated at the Port of Manaus for more than 25 years and plays a vital role in northern Brazil’s trade flows. The repeat order reflects long‑term confidence in a partnership that supports regional growth and sustainable operations.

The contract falls under Konecranes’ Ecolifting initiative, aimed at increasing its beneficial environmental impact while reducing customers’ carbon footprints—from eco‑optimized diesel drives to hybrid and fully electrified fleets.

Konecranes emphasizes its leadership in material handling, built on investments in digitalization, efficiency and safety.

In 2024, group sales totaled EUR 4.2 billion, supported by roughly 16,700 professionals in over 50 countries.

Super Terminais Comercio e Industria Ltda Super Terminais is a private terminal operator at the Port of Manaus in Brazil.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling equipment and services, headquartered in Finland. It designs and builds port cranes, industrial cranes and lifting equipment, supported by maintenance and digital services. In 2024, the company reported group sales of EUR 4.2 billion and employed around 16,700 professionals in over 50 countries.