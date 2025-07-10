  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

2025 July 10   14:22

shipbuilding

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

Reederei Bernd Sibum has received funding from the German Government under the NAMKü scheme to support sustainable modernisation of coastal ships, according to Damen's release.

As a result, the four Damen Combi Freighters (CF 3850) currently under construction for the company will be upgraded to sail with significantly lower emissions.

The NAMKü funding, provided by the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV), aims to improve the efficiency and environmental footprint of short‑sea shipping and requires co‑investment by the vessel owner.  

Reederei Sibum placed the order for the four CF 3850 vessels in 2024.

The design already delivers a 30 % reduction in fuel consumption.

The vessels are being built at Damen Yichang Shipyard with capability to operate entirely on biofuel, equipped with batteries for peak shaving and port operations, and are hybrid‑ready.  

Under the NAMKü award, the vessels will now receive a full hybrid propulsion upgrade with PTO/PTI (power take‑off / power take‑in) enabling fully electric propulsion and providing redundancy for the diesel engine.

They will also be fitted with Econowind VentoFoils, a wind‑assisted propulsion system that adjusts automatically and is expected to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 12.5 % over the year.  

In port, the vessels can operate emissions‑free by using batteries for manoeuvring and short stays or switching to shore power for longer calls.

Heat recovery systems will capture waste heat from auxiliary engines, eliminating gasoil consumption for the oil‑fired boiler.  

Damen Cargo Vessels Commercial Director Remko Bouma said, “We have designed the latest generation of CF 3850 with the aim of achieving the increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact required of vessel operators today. Reederei Sibum, with the support of the German Government, are thinking beyond the present and preparing their fleet for the future. They are to be praised for their pioneering approach to maritime sustainability. The bold steps they, and other forward thinking vessel operators, are taking are worthy of wider industry recognition. In the coming years, these vessels are going to need increased access to relevant infrastructure, for example, the shore power connectivity required to operate zero emissions in port. Such infrastructure will play a vital role in realising the full potential of the investments that are being made in maritime innovations and pave the way to zero emission operations.” 

Reederei Bernd Sibum is a German family‑owned shipping company based in Haren, Germany, with a history spanning over seven decades. It operates in the short‑sea coastal vessel segment and is now investing in newbuild vessels with high fuel efficiency and modular design for future upgrades. In 2024, the company ordered four Damen CF 3850 vessels with sustainability features such as biofuel, batteries, and hybrid readiness. 

Damen Shipyards Group is a Netherlands‑based shipbuilder specialising in standardised vessel types for the short‑sea trade, including combi freighters, tankers, and container feeders. The company employs a modular construction strategy that allows vessels to be built ready for rapid upgrades or retrofit with minimal downtime. Damen’s CF 3850 design has been updated and has delivered significant fuel savings and emissions reductions. 

Topics:

Damen

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

17:23

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

16:43

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

13:11

Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 28, 2025

12:41

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

12:20

GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

11:50

Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

11:10

Port of Barcelona starts building first shore‑power system for cruise vessels with PowerCon at MSC terminal

10:43

Everllence secures first order for 175DF‑M dual‑fuel methanol engines

10:24

Rolls-Royce and duisport open CO₂-neutral, self‑sufficient energy system at Duisburg Gateway Terminal

09:47

Fratelli Cosulich holds steel‑cutting ceremony for Lucia Cosulich chemical tanker

2025 July 9

18:01

Telemar and TNL announce merger to fast‑track maritime digital transformation

17:12

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operations from Saif Powertec

16:39

Alphaliner: CMA CGM hits 4 Mteu operated capacity

16:24

Flinders Port Holdings announces AU$350 mln investment to upgrade Adelaide Container Terminal

15:41

Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

15:13

Red Sea attack on Greek-managed ship leaves three dead, two injured

14:32

Kerala sues MSC for $1.1 billion over MSC Elsa 3 oil spill

14:14

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie‑in project

13:11

DP World Egypt handles largest‑ever slag cargo vessel in the country

12:41

ZIM adds direct Pusan call to its Central China Xpress (ZX2) service

12:20

Fincantieri lays keel of first FREMM EVO frigate for Italian Navy

11:50

eCap Marine secures two hydrogen fuel‑cell propulsion contracts for Samskip and Møre Sjø

11:20

RINA secures World Bank–funded water assessment to support green hydrogen hub in Brazil

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news