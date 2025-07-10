Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

Abu Dhabi-based Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of IHC, has secured an AED 760 million (USD 207 million) financing facility from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), according to the company's release.

The eight‑year loan is secured by first‑priority mortgages on a selected group of operating vessels and is intended to strengthen the company’s capital efficiency and support its asset‑backed growth strategy.

ADCB served as sole underwriter and Mandated Lead Arranger on highly competitive terms.

This transaction marks the second major facility between the two organisations, following an AED 210 million (USD 57 million) facility in early 2025 provided by ADCB to ASBI Shipping FZCO—a joint venture between Al Seer Marine and B Shipping—to support acquisition of small and midsize LPG tankers.

The company has also earned the confidence of financial institutions including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), while engaging with global partners such as BOCOM Leasing, China’s leading maritime financier.

It has deployed previous funding to develop a resilient, future‑ready fleet and advance strategic investments spanning naval shipbuilding, autonomous unmanned surface vehicles, and large‑scale 3D printing.

Al Seer Marine is a maritime services and shipping company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). As a subsidiary of IHC, it operates a diversified fleet and pursues strategic investments across LNG, LPG, crude oil, petrochemicals, naval shipbuilding and autonomous vessel technologies.