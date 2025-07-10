MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced on 10 July 2025 that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Innovative Space Carrier, Inc. (ISC) and TSUNEISHI SOLUTIONS TOKYOBAY Co., Ltd. to commercialize an offshore vessel for rocket launch and recovery.

The project originated under MOL Group’s “MOL Incubation Bridge” employee-led new business proposal programme.

Under the agreement, the companies will first develop a rocket recovery ship suitable for ISC’s ASCA 1 reusable rocket and conduct feasibility studies and verification tests; they will then explore the technical and economic feasibility of an offshore launch vessel, also supporting ASCA 1, and proceed with further testing.

MOL aims to commercialize these vessels around 2030, initially focusing on recovery operations before moving to launch capability, and ultimately contributing to a new ocean-based space transportation infrastructure and increased launch frequency.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a major Japanese shipping and logistics company whose businesses include dry bulker, energy transportation (including LNG), product carriers, real estate and other marine operations.

Innovative Space Carrier, Inc. (ISC) is a Tokyo-based space venture focused on developing the ASCA 1 reusable rocket. ISC is led by CEO Kojiro Hatada and is partnered with MOL in projects initiated through the MOL Incubation Bridge programme.