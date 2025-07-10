PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

Pacific International Lines (PTE) Ltd has commenced a new weekly direct container service named the North China Indonesia (NCI) Service, starting on 17 June 2025.

The rotation includes ports in Tianjin, Qingdao, Xiamen, Singapore, Jakarta and Surabaya, with a full loop completing in 35 days.

The inaugural vessel, Kota Sejati, made its maiden call in Xiamen on 24 June, and subsequently docked at Jakarta on 5 July and Surabaya on 8 July as part of the NCI service.

At both Indonesian ports, commemorative ceremonies involved terminal operators, the vessel’s master and local team members who boarded the vessel to observe sea‑staff operations.

A launch event was held in Jakarta on 26 June, during which the company introduced the NCI service to customers, explaining how it aims to deliver greater efficiency and reliability for exporters and importers through expanded intra‑Asia connectivity.

Surendran Mathilagath, PIL’s General Manager, Intra‑Asia Services, noted that the NCI service is designed to support growing demand for both dry and reefer trades across Asia and to strengthen the company’s competitiveness in the region.

The service is being delivered in partnership with HMM and X‑Press Feeders, with a total of five vessels of 4,000–5,000 TEU allocated to the route.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is Singapore‑based container shipping company founded in 1967. PIL operates one of the world’s largest privately owned fleets, offering services across intra‑Asia, transpacific, transatlantic and Latin American routes.