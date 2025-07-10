  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

2025 July 10   17:23

shipping

PIL launches new North China–Indonesia weekly service

Pacific International Lines (PTE) Ltd has commenced a new weekly direct container service named the North China Indonesia (NCI) Service, starting on 17 June 2025.

The rotation includes ports in Tianjin, Qingdao, Xiamen, Singapore, Jakarta and Surabaya, with a full loop completing in 35 days.

The inaugural vessel, Kota Sejati, made its maiden call in Xiamen on 24 June, and subsequently docked at Jakarta on 5 July and Surabaya on 8 July as part of the NCI service.

At both Indonesian ports, commemorative ceremonies involved terminal operators, the vessel’s master and local team members who boarded the vessel to observe sea‑staff operations.  

A launch event was held in Jakarta on 26 June, during which the company introduced the NCI service to customers, explaining how it aims to deliver greater efficiency and reliability for exporters and importers through expanded intra‑Asia connectivity.

Surendran Mathilagath, PIL’s General Manager, Intra‑Asia Services, noted that the NCI service is designed to support growing demand for both dry and reefer trades across Asia and to strengthen the company’s competitiveness in the region.

The service is being delivered in partnership with HMM and X‑Press Feeders, with a total of five vessels of 4,000–5,000 TEU allocated to the route. 

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is Singapore‑based container shipping company founded in 1967. PIL operates one of the world’s largest privately owned fleets, offering services across intra‑Asia, transpacific, transatlantic and Latin American routes.

Topics:

PIL

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Fincantieri Foundation partners with Luiss on subsea infrastructure protection

16:43

Freire launches new research vessel Anita Conti for IFREMER

16:23

Bureau Veritas grants approval in principle to Hudong‑Zhonghua for three clean‑energy vessel designs

15:43

Hiab to сomplete sale of MacGregor to Triton following regulatory approval

15:12

MOL teams up with ISC and Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay to commercialize offshore vessel for rocket launches and recovery

14:52

Al Seer Marine obtains AED 760 million loan from ADCB for diversified fleet growth

14:22

Reederei Bernd Sibum wins NaMKü funding for green upgrades to Damen CF 3850 vessels

13:41

Super Terminais orders three more Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 mobile harbor cranes

13:11

Trafigura announces strategic alliance with ZeroNorth

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 28, 2025

12:41

Port of Gothenburg added to Gemini’s direct Asia‑Europe service

12:20

GulfLink JV between AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan Railways begins operations

11:50

Maersk opens new fruit logistics centre in northern Peru to enhance cold‑chain export capacity

11:10

Port of Barcelona starts building first shore‑power system for cruise vessels with PowerCon at MSC terminal

10:43

Everllence secures first order for 175DF‑M dual‑fuel methanol engines

10:24

Rolls-Royce and duisport open CO₂-neutral, self‑sufficient energy system at Duisburg Gateway Terminal

09:47

Fratelli Cosulich holds steel‑cutting ceremony for Lucia Cosulich chemical tanker

2025 July 9

18:01

Telemar and TNL announce merger to fast‑track maritime digital transformation

17:12

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited takes over New Mooring Container Terminal operations from Saif Powertec

16:39

Alphaliner: CMA CGM hits 4 Mteu operated capacity

16:24

Flinders Port Holdings announces AU$350 mln investment to upgrade Adelaide Container Terminal

15:41

Enersense sells its Marine and Offshore Unit

15:13

Red Sea attack on Greek-managed ship leaves three dead, two injured

14:32

Kerala sues MSC for $1.1 billion over MSC Elsa 3 oil spill

14:14

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie‑in project

13:11

DP World Egypt handles largest‑ever slag cargo vessel in the country

12:41

ZIM adds direct Pusan call to its Central China Xpress (ZX2) service

12:20

Fincantieri lays keel of first FREMM EVO frigate for Italian Navy

11:50

eCap Marine secures two hydrogen fuel‑cell propulsion contracts for Samskip and Møre Sjø

11:20

RINA secures World Bank–funded water assessment to support green hydrogen hub in Brazil

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news